Budget 2019 is a delicate balancing act with focus on social outcomes

Social sector As India moves towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, continued focus on social outcomes will be critical to achieving not only its economic goals but also the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The Union Budget reaffirms this commitment with consistent allocations across education, skill development, public health, women’s empowerment, livelihoods and WASH, which reflects the emphasis on sustainable long-term development in the government’s 10-point vision. In a difficult year with limited financial resources, the finance minister has balanced allocations ...