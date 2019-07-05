JUST IN
Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman ditches colonial-era briefcase for 'bahi khata'
Budget 2019: Key takeaways of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget speech

We are well within our capacity to reach $ 5 trillion in the next few years, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the country is well within its capacity to become a $5 dollar economy in the next five years.

Here are the key takeaways:

  • From $1.85 trillion in 2014, the economy has reached $ 2.7 trillion
  • We are well within our capacity to reach $ 5 trillion in the next few years
  • Economy will grow to become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself
  • Reform, perform, transform
  • India Inc is India's job creators
  • Between 2014 and 2019, we provided a rejuvenated centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST council and strident commitment to fiscal discipline.
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:18 IST

