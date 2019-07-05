Budget 2019: Key takeaways of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget speech

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2019 LIVE updates: Economy to reach $3 trn this fiscal itself
Interim Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal surprise the nation tomorrow?
Economic survey to revenue receipts: FAQs about Union Budget 2019 answered
Budget 2019: Modest 6.35% hike in defence budget, govt talks up OROP
Budget 2019: Expectations, likely announcements by Sitharaman on July 5
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the country is well within its capacity to become a $5 dollar economy in the next five years.
Here are the key takeaways:
- From $1.85 trillion in 2014, the economy has reached $ 2.7 trillion
- We are well within our capacity to reach $ 5 trillion in the next few years
- Economy will grow to become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself
- Reform, perform, transform
- India Inc is India's job creators
- Between 2014 and 2019, we provided a rejuvenated centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST council and strident commitment to fiscal discipline.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU