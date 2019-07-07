Budget 2019 strikes a balanced tone: HDFC Life Insurance's Vibha Padalkar

In the first Budget of the re-elected government, the focus clearly is on ensuring long-term health of the economy by boosting foreign investments, driving digital adoption, supporting MSMEs, etc. At the macro level, this will help revive investment and boost consumption.





Vibha Padalkar HDFC Life Insurance MD and CEO

From increasing the deduction limit on interest payment on loans taken for affordable housing to providing interest subvention to women self help groups and MSMEs, the measures announced will help increase disposable income, thereby aiding both consumption and savings.

Also, any measure that promotes digital payments and use of technology (for example, pre-filled tax return) will aid our business.