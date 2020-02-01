JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Income Tax slabs to fiscal deficit, all the key points from Budget 2020
Business Standard

Budget 2020: Govt proposes to cut import duty on newsprint to 5% from 10%

The total consumption of standard newsprint in India is 2.5 million tonnes and the indigenous mills have a capacity of 1 million tonnes only, the INS had said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

newsprint, newspaper
Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to cut the import duty on newsprint to five per cent.

The government in the last budget had imposed 10 per cent basic custom duty on newsprint and lightweight coated paper.

"However, since then I have received several references that this levy has put additional burden on print media at a time when it is going through a difficult phase. I, therefore, propose to reduce basic customs duty on imports of newsprint and light-weight coated paper from 10 per cent to 5 per cent," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

The Indian Newspaper Society has earlier urged the government to save the newspaper industry by scrapping the 10 per cent duty imposed on newsprint and uncoated paper used for printing newspapers, and light weight coated papers for magazines.

The total consumption of standard newsprint in India is 2.5 million tonnes and the indigenous mills have a capacity of 1 million tonnes only, the INS had said.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU