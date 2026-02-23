Vedanta shares rise 2% as board to consider fundraise; analysts bullish

Vedanta share price today

Shares of Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd today climbed 2% as the company has announced a fundraising plan. In an exchange filing, Vedanta said that a board meeting will be held later this week to consider a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Vedanta shares today opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹695 today against the previous close of ₹682.45. Around 10 AM, the counter traded 1.20 per cent higher at ₹690.65. A total of 2.4 million equities of the metals and mining giant changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade.

Vedanta board meeting

In an exchange filing, Vedanta said that its board will meet on Wednesday (February 25) to consider a fundraising proposal.

"We wish to inform that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business," the filing read.

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments that are issued by companies to raise funds in the form of a public issue. NCDs cannot be converted into shares or equities as they are a type of debt instrument.

Vedanta share price target

Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO of PHD Capital, said the current uptrend in Vedanta may continue in the near term. The stock recently broke out above ₹535 and touched levels of ₹740–750.

He advised existing investors to remain invested, as the momentum remains positive. However, he cautioned that the risk-to-reward ratio is not favourable at current levels, and therefore fresh buying should be avoided.

"Investors looking to initiate new positions should wait for a dip toward ₹610–615 for a better entry opportunity. For those already holding the stock, my recommendation is to stay invested for a target of ₹740-745 and maintain a stop loss at ₹675," the analyst added.

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said that Vedanta has entered a sideways consolidation phase following a strong rally. However, the broader structure remains constructive as the counter continues to form a higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart, indicating continuation of the broader uptrend once consolidation is complete.

Vdanta is trading above its key 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, reinforcing trend strength. Its RSI stands at 53.24, sustaining above the 50-mark.

"Vedanta has immediate support placed near ₹678, aligned with the rising trendline and 20/50 EMA support; a breach may lead to short-term consolidation. On the upside, a breakout above the ₹695–700 resistance zone with strong volume would confirm further uptrend. Hence, a wait-and-watch approach is advisable for fresh buying," the analyst added.

Vedanta demerger

Vedanta is currently in the process of splitting its business into sector-specific entities across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel. The company has already secured the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for the demerger.

The company is aiming to complete the demerger exercise in the current financial year (FY2026). The demerged companies will list separately on the bourses.

Vedanta Q3 results

Vedanta in the third quarter (Q3FY26) reported a 60 per cent jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹7,807 crore on the back of strong base metal prices. The company had earned a net PAT of ₹4,876 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta's revenue from operations rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45,899 crore in the December quarter of FY2026.

Its net debt stood at ₹60,624 crore and gross debt stood at ₹80,709 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Vedanta Ltd claims to be the world's leading producer of metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power and technology.