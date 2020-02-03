Budget 2020: Need for an independent council to mediate with taxpayers

Thematically, the Budget speech was speckled with ideas around aspirational India, economic development, and building a caring society. A special focus was cast on strengthening agricultural and rural India, improving wellness and improving access to education. While several economic measures have been taken to implement this objective, an important unfinished agenda is the improvement of tax administration.

Reform of tax administration is the final step towards ease of doing business in India and improved investor confidence. Finally, this should also support economic growth. A positive ...