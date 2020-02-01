Budget 2020: PM Modi wants good debates over economic issues

Ahead of the of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both the Houses should concentrate on debating economic issues and focus on how the global financial scenario could best benefit India.

“We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session should be focused mainly on economic issues,” he said.

“Our government has emphasised the empowerment of Dalits, the marginalised, the oppressed, & women. We will continue to work for them," he said.