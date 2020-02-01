JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Power sector: Big announcements but no extra funding; half-baked schemes
Business Standard

Budget 2020: Read the complete text of the Finance Bill for FY20-21

Here is the detailed text of Finance Bill presented by FM Sitharaman

Business Standard 

Budget 2020
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder containing the Union Budget documents, poses for photographers along with her deputy Anurag Thakur and a team of officials, outside the Ministry of Finance, North Block. Photo: PTI
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU