Budget 2020: Will taxpayer's charter help bridge trust deficit?

The Budget has proposed the insertion of a new Section 119A in the Income Tax Act to empower the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to adopt and declare a taxpayer’s charter and issue orders, and directions or guidelines to the I-T authorities. If the proposal is accepted, this amendment will take effect from April 1.

India is often viewed as an aggressive tax jurisdiction by domestic and overseas taxpayers, and making the charter as part of the Act may help restore confidence among taxpayers. Market players, however, believe that its efficacy will depend on the way it is drafted and ...