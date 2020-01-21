Budget 2020 wishlist: Here are the key challenges for agriculture sector

- Agriculture and allied sector GVA growth rate declined from 6.3% in 2017 to 2.9% in 2019
- Export in terms of value of agri commo-dities and processed food jumped 7% in 2019
- Erratic weather patterns disrupted agri activities
- Production is expected to decline for most crops as compared to the previous years
- Cereals and food grains are expected to have a surplus production, while pulses and oilseeds will be short in supply as compared to demand, in the coming decade
- Agri-insurance scheme is facing issues
- Capacity utilisation in edible oil refining has decreased from 65% to 46% in five years.
- High-yielding cattle can be developed by using high quality sorted semen or live embryos.
- Climate change and bio-security affect agri
- Only 52% of the potential of inland fishery has been realised so far
- MFBY needs to be revamped in terms of design
- Both short- and long-term measures needed to promote indige-nous edible oil
- Regulatory mechanism for import of high-quality semen and live-embryo for livestock needs to be simplified
- Need improvement in fishing gear, infra for deep sea fishing, collection, storage and traceability of harvest, and processing of aqua produce
- Export needs to be supported through awareness programmes
- Start-ups and ag-tech promotion
- A multi-faceted, syste-mic approach needed for climate change issue
- There is a need for planning in sowing, connecting various markets digitally for a better price discovery mechanism, and regular flow of marketable surplus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU