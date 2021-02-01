Budget 2021: FM extends tax holiday, capital gains exemption for startups

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021: Vehicle scrappage policy to help commercial vehicle makers
Budget 2021: Power discoms get second chance, Rs 3.05 trillion for reforms
Road Min gets 'highest ever' allocation of Rs 1.18 trn in Budget 2021-22
Budget's vehicle scrappage policy: How the idea works in other countries
Budget 2021: Indian Railways gets Rs 1.1 trn budgetary support for FY22
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday extended the tax holiday for startups by another year to March 2022 while presenting the annual budget. Along with this, capital gains exemptions have also been extended for startups by another year.
According to experts, since most startups are loss making, tax holiday will have limited immediate impact on them.
“The government has always focussed on boosting the startup ecosystem, attracting investments and creating jobs. But as we know most startups are loss making, so tax holiday has limited immediate impact,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director, BlackSoil.
“Capital gains is exempt currently for angels for DPIIT recognised startups. This is an extension for FY22 which is welcome and should be continued for attracting investments into startups from HNIs and VC funds,” said Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners.
The government announced some other direct and indirect measures in the Budget for the startup ecosystem. “Direct measures that will have a positive impact on the ecosystem include OPC (one-person company) reforms and setting up of a Fintech hub in GIFT city. Indirect measures like massive increase in healthcare spending, higher capex, infrastructure building and reducing some stress in the banking and financial system will also be a net positive for startups and the VC ecosystem,” said Jatin Desai, managing partner, Inflexor Ventures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU