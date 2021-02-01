Budget 2021 lays out road map for overhaul of state-run companies

-
ALSO READ
Why grand policy statements in this 'never-before' like Budget are unlikely
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Farm cess at Rs 2.5 a ltr on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
-
The Union Budget for 2021-22 has laid out a road map for overhauling public-sector enterprises, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing broad details of the privatisation policy. The policy classifies central public-sector companies, banks and insurance companies into four strategic areas, as below.
These sectors would have a minimum presence of public-sector companies, and companies currently present in these would be privatised, merged, ir subsidiarised with other PSUs, or closed. To show the government’s intent for privatisation, the finance minister has also announced that two public-sector banks and one general insurance company would be privatised in the year 2021-22. She, however, did not specify the names of these companies.
In all other sectors, PSUs will be privatised or closed.
There were about 249 PSUs in 2018-19. Of these, 70 were loss-making, with combined losses to the tune of Rs 31,635 crore that year, according to data from Standing Conference of Public Enterprises.
Disinvestment proceeds from privatisation would be used to finance social sector and developmental programmes of the government.
The policy focuses on minimising PSU presence, and create a new investment space for private sector participation. “After disinvestment, economic growth of Central Public Sector Enterprises/financial institutions will be through infusion of private capital, technology and best management practices,” the finance minister said in her Budget speech.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU