Budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Session begins today; here's what to expect

BUDGET SESSION 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the Budget 2021, Parliament Session is set to begin today.

Budget 2021 | Nirmala Sitharaman | Budget presentation

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

With the central bank halting monetary easing since mid-2020, citing high inflation, the onus is on Sitharaman to loosen the budget despite having meager resources to work with.
BUDGET SESSION 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Budget Session of Parliament begins today, two days before the Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the ongoing farmers' protest, this year's Budget session is expected to be a stormy one. The Budget session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of Parliament. However, as many as 18 Opposition parties have announced that they will boycott the President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the three Union laws.

Announcing the decision, Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said the 16 parties also demanded an independent probe into the Centre’s role in the violence that shook the national capital during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day.

The most important items on the agenda in the session are the passage of the Budget and related documents — the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on Friday, The Union Budget on Monday, and the report of the Finance Commission.

Budget session 2021

