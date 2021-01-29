- Budget 2021 to be a tougher balancing act than India's other annual Budgets
- PSU privatisation: Govt to amend security clearance policy for investors
- DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
- A year of living and working in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic
- 15th FC may recommend farm export incentives for states in Budget session
- Explained: Why auto design from Indian carmakers lags global standards
- Homegrown players score high on TikTok's exit from Indian market
Budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Session begins today; here's what to expect
BUDGET SESSION 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the Budget 2021, Parliament Session is set to begin today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Budget session of the Parliament
BUDGET SESSION 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Budget Session of Parliament begins today, two days before the Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the ongoing farmers' protest, this year's Budget session is expected to be a stormy one. The Budget session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of Parliament. However, as many as 18 Opposition parties have announced that they will boycott the President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the three Union laws.
Announcing the decision, Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said the 16 parties also demanded an independent probe into the Centre’s role in the violence that shook the national capital during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day.
Stay tuned for Budget session 2021 LIVE updates.
