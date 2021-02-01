Budget 2021: The right formula for revival, says Centrum Group's J Bindra

-
ALSO READ
Sitharaman gives further push to affordable housing projects in Budget 2021
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget to spend Rs 2.84 trillion on health, raising expenditure by 137%
-
The much-awaited, post-pandemic Budget struck the perfect balance between maintaining investor sentiment, reducing fiscal deficit, boosting job creation and increasing government spending. Increased allocations towards improving healthcare and giving infrastructure a push headlined the reforms. Status quo was maintained for corporations and the common man with no surprise increases in tax rates.
On the expenditure side, the Budget met expectations. With a slew of key divestments in place, increase in FDI limits, an asset monetisation pipeline and the proposed LIC IPO, the government is building up the arsenal it needs to keep inflows in place as well.
Healthcare and wellbeing saw a major increase in allocation, largely to roll out the Covid vaccine and create infrastructure to combat future pandemics. Introducing the voluntary vehicle scrappage policy will improve environmental well-being, lead to job creation and benefit a large number of MSMEs. And an agri infra cess on petrol and diesel could see cleaner options such as CNG and e-vehicles gain momentum.
Jaspal Bindra, Executive chairman, Centrum Group
The announcement of the ARC through an AIF route to consolidate and absorb the bad loans nagging PSU banks, and the privatisation of two more PSBs along with a general insurance firm, would also bring some cheer, as the IBC has seen limited success. The proposed DFI, armed with Rs 20,000 crore, will provide the much-needed capital to the sector.
The DFI should play a more developmental role in building greenfield infra projects, which could help achieve the target of Rs 5 trillion. Though direct taxes remained unchanged, a commitment to simplification and dispute resolution was welcoming. Tax holidays for affordable housing projects, an extension of the interest subsidy combined with lower stamp duty rates should provide a breather to the real estate sector.
To sum up, the Budget delivered well on boosting capex and introducing reforms in the financial sector. However, liquidity pressures will need to be kept under check owing to higher deficit and proposed increase in borrowings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU