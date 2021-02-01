Budget 2021: Vehicle scrappage policy to help commercial vehicle makers

Incentivising motorists and freight operators to purchase new vehicles and disincentivising to operate old vehicles is going to be the crux of vehicle

“A voluntary for vehicles to be launched, aimed at reducing vehicular pollution Vehicles to undergo a fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, 15 years for commercial vehicles,” finance minister told in her budget speech today.

The Nifty auto index surged 1 per cent higher because of the announcement.

Sources said that after scrapping their old ones may be entitled to a waiver of the registration fee and a discount on the road tax. The incentives have been proposed by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in its long-pending draft vehicle

However, executives of the automobile industry said that the move will largely impact sale of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks but is unlikely to give a fillip to sale of personal vehicles.

“A very small percentage of owners use cars or two wheelers beyond 15 years of age. An even smaller proportion goes for renewal of license,” said an executive of a carmaker.

It is however going to benefit the entire value chain of commercial vehicles ranging from vehicle makers to ancillary making companies including tyre and component manufacturers.

As part of the discouraging old vehicle, the ministry of road and transport recently announced imposition of “green tax” on old, polluting vehicles. The proposal will go to the states for consultation before it is formally notified.

According to the proposal, green tax will be imposed on transport vehicles older than eight years at the time of renewal of the fitness certificate — at the rate of 10-25 per cent of road tax. Personal vehicles will also be charged the same levy at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years.

The government estimates that vehicles older than 15 years constitutes about five per cent of total fleet but account for 70 per cent of vehicle pollution.

Fleet owners however said that the amount of benefit to scrap old vehicles will be crucial as otherwise it will increase cost for them. Around 2 per cent of commercial vehicles are older than 15 years, according to a calculation by brokerage firm Nomura.

“Merely imposing a green tax is not the way. If not well compensated, it will be passed on through higher truck rentals and instead harm the economy,” said S P Singh, senior fellow at the Indian Foundation of Transport research and Training.