Budget 2022: Balanced and disciplined, says Metropolis Healthcare MD Shah

This year, the overall Budget seems to be a disciplined and balanced one, economically for India trying to drive growth through basic government investments through capex. The focus on health care has been low and we haven’t seen any investments either through public-private partnership route or into healthcare infrastructure or any other policies that urge additional investments for private sector into health care.
It is assuring to see that the annual Budget has majorly focused on women, youth, and rural development. Moreover, in the tough times of the pandemic, a strong vaccination campaign, ‘sabka prayas’, has been fruitful to combat the present Omicron wave. I am sure the health care system shall hold the fort of public health in the times to come.
Focus on ensuring better access to health care services through an open platform of National Digital Health Ecosystem, introduction of National TeleMental Health programme, and larger focus on Women and Child development through Saksham Anganwadi programmes in terms of health, nutrition, and required infrastructure is very much appreciated and essential for the country. Greater fund and resource allocation to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure both in urban areas as well as in tier 2-3 towns have been prioritised.
During the pre-Covid period, India has spent around Rs 2.7 trillion in health care and in the last financial year 2021-22, it has spent around Rs 4.7 trillion in health care which is predominantly into vaccination and sanitation. It will be very important that in the coming financial year 2022-23, the government continue to reserve a significant amount of booster doses as well for child vaccination, along with investments in primary infrastructure and skilling.
