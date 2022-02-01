Budget 2022: Surge in bond yields due to higher-than-expected mkt borrowing

rose sharply in response to the higher than expected gross market borrowing numbers of the Union government.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.87 per cent at 1.10 pm, up from its previous close of 6.67 per cent.

The government will be borrowing Rs 14.95 trillion from the market to bridge its fiscal deficit, estimated to be at 6.4 per cent for fiscal 2022-23.

The current year’s fiscal deficit was revised up to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent projected earlier. In the current fiscal, the government has borrowed Rs 10.47 trillion from the market, as per the revised estimate (against Rs 12.05 trillion budgeted).

The market participants were expecting gross of Rs 12-13 trillion.

The redemption due for 2022-23 is Rs 3.76 trillion, making the net borrowing at Rs 11.19 trillion, against Rs 7.76 trillion in the current fiscal.

Apart from the market borrowing, the government will also be tapping small savings of Rs 5.67 trillion in the next fiscal, as against Rs 6.78 trillion this year. The government had budgeted Rs 4.83 trillion from small savings for the fiscal 2021-22.

The rupee also came under pressure after the budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The rupee was trading at 74.76 a dollar, from its previous close of 74.65.