Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in oil & gas sector

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
In fillip to compressed bio gas, govt allows mixing of manure with urea
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
-
Key challenges
- Policy stability on transport fuel pricing
- GST on petroleum products and gas: Exclusion leading to depriving of benefits of classical GST regime and increasing administrative burden
- Ability of E&P concessions to attract large and experienced investors
- Emergence of renewable fuels causing displacement of petroleum fuels’ demand
- Investment to supply PNG and LPG to domestic consumers may go obsolete in the near-term due to the proposal to electrify homes
Industry ask
- Support SMEs to develop infrastructure for molecules like hydrogen, ethanol, biodiesel, biomass, and biogas
- Consumers demand aggregators tying up with cheaper LNG/gas sources
- Oil companies and fossil fuel-dependent industries seek clarity on emerging carbon credit policies to plan their future investments
- Development of large petrochemicals and chemicals zones for investors to avoid hunting for land, utilities, and supply chains
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU