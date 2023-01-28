Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in retail sector

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
-
Retail
While the retail sector is expected to grow at 8 per cent CAGR by 2027 (estimates), growth CAGR for e-commerce will be at 24 per cent. High e-tail potential over the next decade is driven by following factors:
• Large consumer markets and one of the youngest demographics
• Large and growing internet and smartphone penetration enabled by low data prices
• Low and steadily declining unit shipment costs
Key challenges
• With input cost pressures showing signs of moderation, driving volume uptick will become key across FMCG players
• Industry players will need to reconfigure existing market strategies with an increased focus on digital front ends, while evaluating which model best suits business
• Firms will need to build operating models that cater to diverse consumer propositions
• Capability will need to keep pace, both in brick-and-mortar, and digital worlds
• Companies in the sector will need to innovate at scale and deploy new ways of working to not only reduce carbon and water footprint but also recycle and reuse packaging
Industry ask
• To simplify rules governing retail operations across India and facilitate growth of viable retail operations
• The government may consider expanding the PLI ambit to categories like footwear, toys, etc
• The government may consider rationalising the individual tax rate to increase disposable income in the hands of the consumers
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 00:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU