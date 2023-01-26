Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts
-
Key challenges
- India missed the 175-Gw green energy target by the end of 2022 by 55 Gw as due to slow progress in project development
- Solar rooftop saw limited growth due to lack of growth in key green energy tech sectors
- Concentrated supply chains in China for a number of facets resulting in increased prices for key raw material, components
- High interest rates in India results in costlier green power, affecting overall commercial viability and cost parity with fossil fuel power
- There is limited access to financing for renewable energy manufacturing
Industry ask
- Production-linked incentive scheme in critical sectors
- Reduction in goods and services tax rates and duties
- Specific impetus for select Sectors
- Lowering interest rate for green energy
- Regulatory mandates
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 23:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU