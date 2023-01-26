JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: T V Somanathan to Ajay Seth, meet the FM's crack squad
Budget 2023-24: Govt set to pay out Rs 4K cr under PLI by March end
FM takes part in Halwa ceremony to mark final stage of budget preparations
Finance Ministry contemplating sops for middle class in upcoming Budget
Budget to see poll-oriented spending boost to focus on infra capex: Report
Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in healthcare sector
Budget to continue social welfare spends as poor consuming less: Ind-Ra
Tax cut, restoration of OPS on citizens' Budget wish list this year
Budget should allocate funds on R&D to develop pesticides, organic manure
Parliament's Budget session to begin Jan 31; Here's what you need to know
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget 2023-24: T V Somanathan to Ajay Seth, meet the FM's crack squad
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

India missed the 175-Gw green energy target by the end of 2022 by 55 Gw as due to slow progress in project development

Topics
Budget 2023 | renewable energy | Green energy

Business Standard 

Renewable energy, green, clean, solar power

Key challenges

  • India missed the 175-Gw green energy target by the end of 2022 by 55 Gw as due to slow progress in project development
  • Solar rooftop saw limited growth due to lack of growth in key green energy tech sectors
  • Concentrated supply chains in China for a number of facets resulting in increased prices for key raw material, components
  • High interest rates in India results in costlier green power, affecting overall commercial viability and cost parity with fossil fuel power
  • There is limited access to financing for renewable energy manufacturing

Industry ask
  • Production-linked incentive scheme in critical sectors
  • Reduction in goods and services tax rates and duties
  • Specific impetus for select Sectors
  • Lowering interest rate for green energy
  • Regulatory mandates

Chart
Chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 23:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU