Budget 2023: This Is how the budgetary allocation compares with last year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Wednesday her fifth and this government's last full Budget before the general election next year, laying a renewed focus on capital expenditure to fire up the economy when the global economic situation remains in flux.
The finance minister announced an increase in outlay for capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 trillion. She has also proposed to make significant investments in boosting consumption. The Budget, officials say, is made with an aim to ensure every critical sector gets adequate attention and their financial needs are optimally met.
Sitharaman said this was the first Budget of the "Amrit Kaal" and thus will lay the foundation of a developed India of the future.
Here's how this year's Budget proposes to allocate money to various ministries when compared to the last one:
Defence Ministry
From Rs 5.25 trillion to Rs 5.94 trillion
Road Transport and Highways Ministry
From Rs 1.99 trillion to Rs 2.70 trillion
Railways Ministry
From Rs 1.4 trillion to Rs 2.41 trillion
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry
From Rs 2.17 trillion to Rs 2.06 trillion
Home Affairs Ministry
From Rs 1.85 trillion to Rs 1.96 trillion
Chemicals and Fertiliser Ministry
From 1.07 trillion to Rs 1.78 trillion
Rural Development Ministry
From Rs 1.38 trillion to Rs 1.60 trillion
Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry
From Rs 1.32 trillion to Rs Rs 1.25 trillion
Communications Ministry
From 1.05 trillion to Rs 1.23 trillion
And here's how the Budget proposes to allocate money for major government schemes when compared to the last one:
Development of the Pharmaceuticals Industry
Rs 100 crore (2022-23)
Rs 1,250 crore (2023-24)
Jal Jeevan Mission
Rs 60,000 crore (2022-23)
Rs 70,000 crore (2023-24)
Eklavya Model Residential Schools
Rs 2,000 crore (2022-23)
Rs 5,943 crore (2023-24)
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
Rs 48,000 crore (2022-23)
Rs 79,590 crore (2023-24)
Scheme For faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EVs (FAME)
Rs 2,908 crore (2022-23)
Rs 5,172 crore (2023-24)
North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme
Rs 1,419 crore (2022-23)
Rs 2,491 crore (2023-24)
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:41 IST
