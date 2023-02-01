JUST IN
Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's
Union Budget 2023: Allocations for women's issues higher than last year
Business Standard

Budget 2023: This Is how the budgetary allocation compares with last year

The government has proposed on creating infrastructure by increasing the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 trillion

Topics
Budget 2023 | Nirmala Sitharaman | Union Budget

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Budget, india, states, national, revenue, economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Wednesday her fifth and this government's last full Budget before the general election next year, laying a renewed focus on capital expenditure to fire up the economy when the global economic situation remains in flux.

The finance minister announced an increase in outlay for capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 trillion. She has also proposed to make significant investments in boosting consumption. The Budget, officials say, is made with an aim to ensure every critical sector gets adequate attention and their financial needs are optimally met.

Sitharaman said this was the first Budget of the "Amrit Kaal" and thus will lay the foundation of a developed India of the future.

Here's how this year's Budget proposes to allocate money to various ministries when compared to the last one:

Defence Ministry

From Rs 5.25 trillion to Rs 5.94 trillion

Road Transport and Highways Ministry

From Rs 1.99 trillion to Rs 2.70 trillion

Railways Ministry

From Rs 1.4 trillion to Rs 2.41 trillion

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry

From Rs 2.17 trillion to Rs 2.06 trillion

Home Affairs Ministry

From Rs 1.85 trillion to Rs 1.96 trillion

Chemicals and Fertiliser Ministry

From 1.07 trillion to Rs 1.78 trillion

Rural Development Ministry

From Rs 1.38 trillion to Rs 1.60 trillion

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry

From Rs 1.32 trillion to Rs Rs 1.25 trillion

Communications Ministry

From 1.05 trillion to Rs 1.23 trillion

And here's how the Budget proposes to allocate money for major government schemes when compared to the last one:

Development of the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Rs 100 crore (2022-23)

Rs 1,250 crore (2023-24)

Jal Jeevan Mission

Rs 60,000 crore (2022-23)

Rs 70,000 crore (2023-24)

Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Rs 2,000 crore (2022-23)

Rs 5,943 crore (2023-24)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Rs 48,000 crore (2022-23)

Rs 79,590 crore (2023-24)

Scheme For faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EVs (FAME)

Rs 2,908 crore (2022-23)

Rs 5,172 crore (2023-24)

North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme

Rs 1,419 crore (2022-23)

Rs 2,491 crore (2023-24)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:41 IST

