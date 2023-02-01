Budget backs pharma R&D, nursing colleges, skilling in medical devices

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech on Wednesday said 157 new nursing colleges will be set up to improve skilling and education in the health sector.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken by centres of excellence. “We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas,” she said.

Facilities in the select labs of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research will be available for research by public and private medical colleges for encouraging collaboration and innovation.

A mission will be launched to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in the country by 2047. "It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group 0 to 40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts,” Sitharaman said.

Likely referring to India’s experience during the coronavirus pandemic, the Budget talked about supporting dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in institutions to ensure availability of skilled personnel for medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research.

"This year's budget is really good. We are very pleased that this year allocation of funds for healthcare has been increased in this year's budget. Start of 157 nursing colleges will help in shortening the gap in students for nursing care,” said Ajay Swaroop, chairman--Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in Delhi.