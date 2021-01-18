Budget Byte: Farmer income support nears target, but gap remains

Cash transfers became prominent in India only after the introduction of the PM Kisan scheme. The government, which has a target of reaching 145 million farmers, has so far reached 105 million. For the current instalment, which ends in March, close to 100 million have been awarded cash. With the Budget being presented against a backdrop of a farmers’ protests, the thrust on PM Kisan may increase.





PM Kisan: One-third cultivators got less than 4 instalments; Punjab scored high

Though gaps exist between the target and actual beneficiaries in almost all states, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat proved to be the most proactive in ensuring that cash reached the intended farmer. A larger percentage of farmers in Punjab and Haryana got four instalments than other states. Kerala and Bihar recorded the biggest gaps.



