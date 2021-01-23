Budget Byte: Public health & wellness centres saw huge turnout in 2020

& wellness centres saw huge turnout in 2020 compared to a year ago

In 2020, health and wellness centres (HWCs) saw an unprecedented turnout — over three times that in 2018-2019. In some states such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra, footfall went up four to six times. The HWC Budget for FY21 is merely Rs 1,600 crore. The government may need to allocate more this year towards the primary health service.





Government-funded health insurance penetration uneven

After the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), health insurance coverage has improved in many states. But gaps remain and these may cut into the public’s out-of-pocket spending on health. Only a few states — Goa, Maharashtra and Assam are some examples — have been able to bridge the gap. Others that fall behind in coverage need to complement AB-PMJAY, which makes coordination between central and state schemes vital.



