'Promise and hope': Read and download all Budget 2021 documents here

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed doubling the healthcare and lifted caps on foreig investment in the country's vast insurance market to help revive the economy, which has suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are signs that the political, economic and strategic relations in the post Covid era are changing and ... India is well well-poised to be the land of promise and hope," she said.
Sitharaman projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product for 2021/22. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5%, she said, well up from the 7 per cent expected earlier.
She proposed increasing healthcare spending to Rs 2.2 trillion to help improve public health systems as well as the huge vaccination drive to immunise 1.3 billion people.
Click on the links below to read and download the key Budget 2021 documents:
- Expenditure Profile 2021-2022
- Expenditure Budget 2021-2022
- Macro-Economic Framework Statement 2021-22
- Outcome Budget 2021-2022
- Fiscal Indicators – Rolling Targets as a Percentage of GDP
- Implementation of Budget Announcements 2020-2021
- Budget at Glance 2021-2022
- Demands for Grants
- Receipt Budget 2021-2022
- Budget Speech
