'Promise and hope': Read and download all Budget 2021 documents here

In the for 2021-22, Finance Minister on Monday proposed doubling the healthcare and lifted caps on foreig investment in the country's vast insurance market to help revive the economy, which has suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are signs that the political, economic and strategic relations in the post Covid era are changing and ... India is well well-poised to be the land of promise and hope," she said.

Sitharaman projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product for 2021/22. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5%, she said, well up from the 7 per cent expected earlier.

She proposed increasing healthcare spending to Rs 2.2 trillion to help improve public health systems as well as the huge vaccination drive to immunise 1.3 billion people.



