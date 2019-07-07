Budget proposals bring in some incremental comfort, says Abhinav Khanna

Despite the sharp run up seen in the domestic markets, which was mostly aided by foreign flows, Abhinav Khanna, head of equity at Citi India tells Puneet Wadhwa that foreign investors remain constructive on India from a medium-to-long term perspective and the Budget proposals are likely to reinforce this view.

However, the absence of an immediate growth stimulus or any major ‘pump-priming’ in the Budget proposals, he says, has disappointed growth-oriented investors. Edited excerpts: What are your key takeaways from the Budget proposals? The Budget strikes a good balance ...