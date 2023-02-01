JUST IN
Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's
Budget 2023-24: Where does the rupee come from, and where does it go?
Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport
Rs 5.94 trillion allocated to Defence Ministry in Union Budget 2023
Govt to set up central processing unit for forms filed under companies law
Small businesses to common citizen: 5 key Budget proposals explained
Union Budget 2023: PAN to be made single ID to boost ease of doing business
Budget 2023 proposals will put India firmly back on the FII's radar
Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh
Union Budget 2023: Big push for agri digital infra, co-ops, organic farming
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
Budget 2023-24: Where does the rupee come from, and where does it go?
icon-arrow-left
Budget 2023: This Is how the budgetary allocation compares with last year
Business Standard

Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's

Debt overhang offsets country's growth potential, says rating agency

Topics
Moodys | Budget 2023 | Fiscal consolidation

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Moody's, rating, credit

India’s Budget for 2023-24 keeps fiscal consolidation intact and will help stabilise the government’s debt burden relative to nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said Moody’s on Wednesday.

The global rating agency, however, flagged risks of debt overhang. High debt burden and weak debt affordability could offset India’s fundamental strengths of high growth potential and deep domestic capital markets,

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, in her Budget speech, said the government has stuck to a fiscal deficit estimate of 6.4 per cent of GDP for 2022-23. For FY24, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 5.9 per cent of GDP.

The government would continue on the path of fiscal consolidation with a fairly steady decline over the period, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26, said Sithraman.

Christian de Guzman, senior vice president, Moody’s Investors Service, said the narrower deficit forecast for 2023-24 underscores the government’s commitment to longer-term fiscal sustainability. The Budget supports the economy amid high inflation and a challenging global environment.

Although changes to the tax regime will forego some revenue, the Budget predicts largely buoyant revenue on the back of strong nominal GDP growth and gains from tax administration. It will help mitigate pressures on debt affordability from increasing debt servicing costs associated with rising interest rates.

The Budget’s emphasis on capital expenditure suggests an ongoing improvement in the quality of spending, said de Guzman.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moodys

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU