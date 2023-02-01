JUST IN
Budget: Direct, indirect taxes cover 58 paise of every rupee in govt coffer
Union Budget 2023: Allocations for women's issues higher than last year
Budget 2023: This Is how the budgetary allocation compares with last year
Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's
Budget 2023-24: Where does the rupee come from, and where does it go?
Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport
Rs 5.94 trillion allocated to Defence Ministry in Union Budget 2023
Govt to set up central processing unit for forms filed under companies law
Small businesses to common citizen: 5 key Budget proposals explained
Union Budget 2023: PAN to be made single ID to boost ease of doing business
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget balanced, likely to boost demand in housing sector: Realty industry
icon-arrow-left
Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with outlay of Rs 2,200 cr
Business Standard

Compute your income tax liability after Budget 2023 changes here

No tax will have to be paid for income up to Rs 3 lakh

Topics
Budget 2023 | Income tax

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of changes in the income tax slabs under the new tax regime. As per the new changes, people with annual incomes of up to Rs 7 lakh will be eligible for tax rebates. Earlier, this limit was Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Also, the new tax regime has been made the default regime.

No tax will have to be paid for income up to Rs 3 lakh. For income between Rs 3 to Rs 6 lakh, a tax of 5 per cent will be applicable. The highest tax rate of 30 per cent will be levied on income above Rs 15 lakh under the new income tax regime.

The highest surcharge rate has been slashed from 37 per cent to 25 per cent. The Centre also proposed to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to Rs 10 crore.

Taxpayers can calculate their tax liability after the Budget 2023 changes here:

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU