Crowding in private investment: Pain points & what's on offer in Budget

Attempts at raising capital for infra spending through the national monetisation framework have not been as successful as was hoped. The government raised more money than targeted in 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget

Pain points

The government’s final consumption expenditure (GFCE) is nearly 20 per cent lower than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. This is in contrast to many key economies which have seen higher spending now than before.

Attempts at raising capital for infra spending through the national monetisation framework have not been as successful as was hoped. The government raised more money than targeted in 2021-22.

But the amount raised in the subsequent year has been significantly below target.

Crowding in private investment: Pain points & what's on offer in Budget

What’s on offer

The government’s infrastructure finance secretariat is set to help stakeholders to bring in more private investment.

This will cover railways, roads, urban infrastructure, and power — segments primarily dependent on public resources.

A Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure is set for review by an expert committee. It will recommend a framework for classification and financing in line with government objectives. States being given support through a 50-year loan for another year, to spur investment.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 23:55 IST

