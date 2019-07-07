EV loan to excise duty on fuel: Here're good and bad moves of Bugdet 2019

Move: Additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on housing loan for first-home buyers with the stamp duty value up to Rs 45 lakh.

Total interest benefit: Rs 3.5 lakh – Rs 2 lakh under Section 24 and 1.5 lakh under Section EEA Impact: This will encourage the purchase of flats in the affordable housing segment, especially in Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities. Given the high prices in metros, the impact may not be too much Move: Section 80C deduction on Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under equity-linked savings scheme Impact: Will ...