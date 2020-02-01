FM unveils Budget 2020 aimed at boosting incomes, spurring economic growth

Indian Finance Minister on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped.



India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5% - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.



These are the initial highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2020-21 budget speech:



* India to allocate 2.83 trillion rupees ($39.82 billion) for agriculture and allied activities

* Approves 3.6 trillion rupees ($50.65 billion) for a federal water scheme

* To allocate 993 billion rupees ($13.97 billion) for the education sector in 2020/21

* Taxes from medical devices to used to fund healthcare infrastructure

* India to allocate 690 billion rupees ($9.7 billion) toward healthcare spending

* Scheme focused on encouraging manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging to be introduced

* Milk processing capacity to be doubled by 2025