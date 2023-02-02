From automotive to telecom, here's how the Budget affects key sectors

Automotive

Renewed emphasis on scrapping of old vehicle of Central and State Governments

Boost to local manufacturing – BCD increased for import of Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Built Unit (CBU) of specified class of vehicles.

Exemption on Specific capital goods/machinery for the manufacture of Lithium-ion cell for use in battery of electrically operated vehicle (EVs)

Exemption extended till March 2024 on import of Lithium-ion cell for use in the battery pack of electrically operated vehicle (EVs) or hybrid motor vehicle

Tax withholding to apply on benefit/perquisite provided in cash as well

Payment to MSMEs to be deductible on payment basis

Financial services

Financial sector identified as one of the priority sector as part of “Vision Amrit Kaal

Financial sector regulators to be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India

National financial information registry to be set up in consultation with the RBI, to serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information

For simplification and ease of compliances, financial sector regulators to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations

Telecom

Setting up of 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services in engineering institutions to realise new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential

BCD on camera lens for camera module and input/ parts for lens of camera module of mobile phone reduced from 2.5% to Nil subject to IGCR

Extension of concessional duty as follows: Lithium-ion cell for use in the manufacture of battery up to 31 March 2024

Pharma and Life Sciences

With the aim to promote Research & Development, Government shall launch new programme in pharma sector

Joint Public and Private medical research to be encouraged via select ICMR labs

BCD exemption extended upto 31.03.2025 on certain specified products like specified drugs, medicines, diagnostics kits and other life-saving drugs

Conditional BCD exemption extended upto 31.03.2024 on specified goods used for manufacture of orthopaedic implants

Steel and Infrastructure

Government intends to increase capital investment outlay, incentives, and projects for boosting infrastructure, productive capacity, and employment growth

Duty exemption extended upto 31st March 2024 on raw materials for use in manufacturing of Cargo Steels

Concessional rate extended up to 31st March 2024 on zinc metal recovered by toll smelting or toll processing from zinc concentrates

