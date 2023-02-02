From automotive to telecom, here's how the Budget affects key sectors

-
Automotive
- Renewed emphasis on scrapping of old vehicle of Central and State Governments
- Boost to local manufacturing – BCD increased for import of Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Built Unit (CBU) of specified class of vehicles.
- Exemption on Specific capital goods/machinery for the manufacture of Lithium-ion cell for use in battery of electrically operated vehicle (EVs)
- Exemption extended till March 2024 on import of Lithium-ion cell for use in the battery pack of electrically operated vehicle (EVs) or hybrid motor vehicle
- Tax withholding to apply on benefit/perquisite provided in cash as well
- Payment to MSMEs to be deductible on payment basis
Financial services
- Financial sector identified as one of the priority sector as part of “Vision Amrit Kaal
- Financial sector regulators to be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India
- National financial information registry to be set up in consultation with the RBI, to serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information
- For simplification and ease of compliances, financial sector regulators to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations
Telecom
- Setting up of 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services in engineering institutions to realise new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential
- BCD on camera lens for camera module and input/ parts for lens of camera module of mobile phone reduced from 2.5% to Nil subject to IGCR
- Extension of concessional duty as follows: Lithium-ion cell for use in the manufacture of battery up to 31 March 2024
Pharma and Life Sciences
- With the aim to promote Research & Development, Government shall launch new programme in pharma sector
- Joint Public and Private medical research to be encouraged via select ICMR labs
- BCD exemption extended upto 31.03.2025 on certain specified products like specified drugs, medicines, diagnostics kits and other life-saving drugs
- Conditional BCD exemption extended upto 31.03.2024 on specified goods used for manufacture of orthopaedic implants
Steel and Infrastructure
- Government intends to increase capital investment outlay, incentives, and projects for boosting infrastructure, productive capacity, and employment growth
- Duty exemption extended upto 31st March 2024 on raw materials for use in manufacturing of Cargo Steels
- Concessional rate extended up to 31st March 2024 on zinc metal recovered by toll smelting or toll processing from zinc concentrates
- Tax withholding to apply on benefit/perquisite provided in cash as well
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 00:00 IST
