From Mamata Banerjee to Pinarayi Vijayan, here're CMs' views on Budget

“I am very happy about the Rs 5,300 crore grant announced for the Upper Bhadra Project of Karnataka in the Union Budget. The Upper Bhadra Project will irrigate over 100,000 hectares in the drought-hit and dry land of central Karnataka. Besides, it is also a drinking water project… The state had forwarded a proposal to the Union government to declare this as a national project. This is the first national project among the several irrigation projects of the state.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

“Earlier, Punjab was missing from the Republic Day. Now, Punjab is missing from the Budget. As a border state, we demanded Rs 1,000 crore for BSF’s upgradation, modernisation, anti-drone system, but nothing has been talked about [that] in the Budget."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

"This Union Budget is not futuristic; [it’s] totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country's unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone. There is no ray of hope in this Budget – it is a dark Budget. Give me half an hour and I will show you how to prepare a Budget for the poor."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

"There is no relief from inflation in this Budget. On the contrary, this Budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunate to reduce education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

“New India is rising under the leadership of PM Modi. My best wishes to the PM and FM for the presentation of the Union . Under the PM's leadership, a prosperous, powerful India is being built and our resolution is the welfare of the poor. The Budget will take India ahead in this direction."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The Budget shows a tendency to move forward with the globalisation ideals that put people in immense trouble over time... Not accepting the state demand to increase the EPF minimum pension and the pension amount for weaker sections are all examples of the inhumane attitude of the Union government”



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan