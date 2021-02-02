From Yogi Adityanath to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views on Budget

JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh

It is all inclusive, and is a major step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It will benefit all, including farmers, poor, women and senior citizens. The Budget will give a massive push to the economy and empower the people.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar

Despite the Covid epidemic and problems in revenue collection, a balanced Budget was presented. Seven mega textile parks with world class infrastructure in the next 3 years will provide employment and boost exports. A DFI will be established and law will be introduced for this.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

It is an anti-people Budget. They always make false statements. There is nothing for the unorganised sector. They have increased the price of petrol and diesel. Cess is taken away, the state govt gets nothing. Farmers will be affected by this price hike.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh

The steps taken to create new employment opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and favorable conditions for business will help in creating a self-reliant India’.

E K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu

The introduction of another Cess on fuel will reduce Tamil Nadu’s share in tax revenues and the finance minister must consider the request of state governments, and revert to the old position on this.

First Published: Tue, February 02 2021. 02:05 IST

