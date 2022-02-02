From Yogi Adityanath to Nitish Kumar, here're CMs' views on Budget 2022

-
-
Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh)
"A progressive Budget as it benefits all sections, especially farmers, women and youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers’ income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as the Mission Shakti will boost our economy"
K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana CM)
“It is a useless Budget that has no direction.
It is a big zero for the agriculture and handloom sectors of India. It has left employees and small traders in deep despair. The central Budget has disappointed the working class and other taxpayers who were eagerly awaiting the changes in income tax slabs”
Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal)
“The Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The govt is lost in big words signifying nothing — a Pegasus spin Budget”
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh)
“Gratitude for approving the Ken-Betwa river link project worth Rs 44,605 crore in the Union Budget that will provide irrigation to over 900,000 hectares of farm land in the Bundelkhand region. The introduction of digital currency will give a boost to the economy”
Nitish Kumar (Bihar)
“The Bihar government was developing organic farming corridors on its own in 13 districts on the banks of the Ganga. The government’s decision to promote organic farming is appreciated. The increased paddy and wheat procurement will help farmers. The increase in states’ share of central taxes is also welcome”
