PAN as single business ID set to get legal backing in Budget 2023-24

Background



“The in-depth analysis of having one of the existing IDs as a single identifier or creating a whole new unique ID led to a consensus that PAN be adopted, and accordingly a working group formed in September 2022 to give the idea an operational push,” the official added.

The idea of a single identifier for businesses was first expressed at a meeting of the committee of secretaries in October 2020. It was reiterated at an interministerial committee meeting headed by the finance secretary in July 2021. Thereafter, there has been deliberation with various departments, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.