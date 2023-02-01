JUST IN
Business Standard

Making the regime less taxing: Pain points & what's on offer in Budget

New co-operatives commencing manufacturing activities till March 31, 2024, will get the benefit of a lower tax rate of 15% , currently available to new manufacturing companies

Pain points

  • Despite an 11.5% increase in tax revenues over the previous year, there will be no change in the tax-to-GDP ratio. The tax-to- GDP ratio for 2023-24 will be 11.1%, similar to 2022-23 (Revised Estimates)
  • The collections from excise duties are expected to decline in 2023-24 compared to 2021-22. Excise duties will increase only 6% compared to 2022-23, whereas Customs duty will register 11% growth

What’s on offer

  • New co-operatives commencing manufacturing activities till March 31, 2024, will get the benefit of a lower tax rate of 15% , currently available to new manufacturing companies
  • Extension of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City till March 31, 2025. Eligibility for start-ups extended by one year to avail of tax benefits. Start-ups incorporated before April 1, 2024, can avail of tax benefits

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 22:43 IST

