Parliament's Budget session to begin Jan 31; Here's what you need to know

The Budget session of the Parliament will begin on January 31 and will continue till April 6, according to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The session will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days with a recess in between.
President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--in the Central Hall of Parliament on the first day. The Economic Survey will be tabled by the finance ministry on the first day of the Budget session.
On February 1, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 in Parliament at around 11 a.m.
The first part of the Budget session is expected to go on till February 13, after which there will be a recess from February 14-March 12 during which the standing committees examine the demands of grants of various ministries and departments. The session will resume after the recess and continue till April 6.
During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the finance minister will reply to the debate on the Union Budget.
During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus is on the discussion on the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 16:39 IST
