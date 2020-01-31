President Kovind makes pitch for swadeshi to build 'a better tomorrow'

Hearkening back to the post-independence decades, when the slogan was “be Indian, buy Indian”, President on Friday appealed to the people to “transform the philosophy of ‘buy local for a better tomorrow’ into a movement”.

In his address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, a customary address that details the government’s programmes and policies at the start of the first session of a new year, the President “urged every Indian to give priority to local products”.

The of Parliament started on Friday.

“By using locally manufactured products, you will be able to help the small entrepreneurs in your area to a great extent,” Kovind said, adding that the fundamental mantra of independence was a self-reliant India.

In his independence day speech from Red Fort last year, his first in his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had exhorted people to buy locally — at the village, district and state levels — to help local cottage industries and small entrepreneurs.

The President’s appeal comes as India has reported the worst unemployment rates in 45-years, with consumption at a low and dwindling tax collection. Not only had India refused to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with Asean in November over fears that such a pact would harm domestic industry, but there are demands to review its existing free trade agreements as well with the Asean member states.

Kovind said the government was committed to attaining the goal of making India a $5-trillion economy. He did not mention any timeline, which until now has been 2024, but the Economic Survey for 2019-20, tabled in the Lok Sabha, said it was 2025. Unprecedented protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and (NRC) marred the President’s speech. MPs of the Congress and some other opposition parties wore black-arm bands as a mark of protest.

At least three Trinamool Congress MPs wore white shirts with the slogan “No CAA, No NRC, No NPR” painted in red, and the rest stood up to raise similar banners when the President spoke about the CAA. After the President referred to the CAA in his speech, ruling National Democratic Alliance MPs applauded for half a minute, followed by cries of “shame shame” from some opposition MPs.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, refused their designated front row seats to mark their protest and joined party MPs in the fifth row of the Central Hall. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, however, turned down requests by party MPs Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi to move back. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien took photographs and made a video of the protests as the state broadcaster did not show the protests. Trinamool MPs said they did not shout slogans or disrupt the proceedings out of respect for the office of the president.

In his speech, the President said the fundamentals of Indian economy remained strong despite global challenges, and foreign exchange reserves have reached a historic high of over $450 billion. “As compared to last year, FDI (foreign direct investment) has increased by $3 billion between April and October this year," he said.

The President said the tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the country are emerging in a new role towards achieving the goal of a $5-trillion economy. Since 2014, he said, start-ups in small cities have grown at a rate of 45 to 50 per cent.

"The middle class in small towns has also benefitted the most from tax exemption on income up to Rs 5 lakh. The middle class families with annual income of up to Rs 18 lakh are able to save Rs 5-6 lakh on home loans with tenure up to 20 years.

"It is the middle class that will benefit the most from the Rs 25,000 crore fund provided by the government for completion of stalled housing projects," the President said. Reiterating the BJP’s 2019 election manifesto promise, Kovind said more than Rs 1 trillion would be invested in the next five years in infrastructure.

The President said the world will witness an inclusive, prosperous, capable and powerful ‘new India in this decade, but did not specify any date of achieving this ‘new India’, which the PM had specified as 2022 in his 2017 independence day speech.

Amid sustained nationwide protests, the President hailed the new Citizenship law as "historic" and a fulfilment of Mahatma Gandhi's wish, but said any kind of violence in the name of protests weakened the society and the nation.

Kovind said India has always believed in the principle of equal respect for all faiths. But at the time of Partition, "this very belief of India and of its people came under the most severe attack."

In his 70-minute speech in Hindi, the President referred to the increased productivity of Parliament, some of the legislations passed, including repeal of Article of the Constitution and how it has benefitted Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

He also spoke about the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment. “The maturity displayed by the countrymen after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi is also laudable,” he said.

“My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India's decade and this century as India’s century,” he said.