President's address vs Budget: Housing, free foodgrain, Railways, and more

HOUSING
President’s address
In the last few years, the government has provided pucca houses to more than 35 million poor families. With the house comes a new self-confidence
Budget
The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore.
FREE FOODgrain
President’s address
The government has spent about Rs 3.5 trillion for free foodgrain to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
Budget
The entire expenditure of about Rs 2 trillion (on PMGKAY for one year) will be borne by the central government.
BACKWARD DISTRICTS AND BACKWARD BLOCKS
President's address
More than 100 districts in the country were lagging on many parameters of development. The government paid attention to their development by declaring these districts as aspirational districts.
Budget
Building on the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, the government has recently launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme covering 500 blocks for the saturation of essential government services across multiple domains.
MILLET AND ORGANIC FARMING
President's address
While India is encouraging natural farming and its traditional millet crops, we have developed modern technology like Nano Urea.
Budget
To make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level.
RAILWAYS
President's address
Major railway stations are being modernised. The Indian Railways is fast moving towards becoming the world’s largest electric railway network.
Budget
A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 trillion, the highest ever, has been provided for the Railways.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 21:23 IST
