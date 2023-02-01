JUST IN
Full circle: Union Budget 2023-24 focuses on circular economy
Business Standard

Unfinished agenda: Pain points and what's on offer in Budget 2023

An agriculture accelerator fund has been announced. It is aimed at encouraging start-ups by entrepreneurs in rural areas

Budget 2023 | farmers | farmer income

Business Standard 

farmers, agriculture

Pain points

  • Average farmer income remains low. In most state, it is less than Rs 10,000 per month. India’s average per capita income is Rs 12,500. The average farmer income is only around Rs 5,000 in Odisha and Jharkhand.
  • Frequent export bans have affected income levels. The government has banned wheat exports in 2022. It had also barred export of rice. Many in rural areas remain dependent on employment guarantee schemes.

What’s on offer

  • Increase in agriculture credit to Rs 20 trillion. Focus will be on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries. Public-private partnership in the form of a value-chain approach will enhance productivity of extra-long staple cotton.
  • An agriculture accelerator fund has been announced. It is aimed at encouraging start-ups by entrepreneurs in rural areas. The idea is to encourage innovation, increase productivity and profitability over time.

Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 23:46 IST

