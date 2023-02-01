Unfinished agenda: Pain points and what's on offer in Budget 2023

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
-
Pain points
- Average farmer income remains low. In most state, it is less than Rs 10,000 per month. India’s average per capita income is Rs 12,500. The average farmer income is only around Rs 5,000 in Odisha and Jharkhand.
- Frequent export bans have affected income levels. The government has banned wheat exports in 2022. It had also barred export of rice. Many in rural areas remain dependent on employment guarantee schemes.
What’s on offer
- Increase in agriculture credit to Rs 20 trillion. Focus will be on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries. Public-private partnership in the form of a value-chain approach will enhance productivity of extra-long staple cotton.
- An agriculture accelerator fund has been announced. It is aimed at encouraging start-ups by entrepreneurs in rural areas. The idea is to encourage innovation, increase productivity and profitability over time.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 23:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU