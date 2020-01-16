What action did Modi government take on promises in its 2019-20 budget?

Even as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman brainstorms over Budget 2020-21, there are a host of promises made by the government in the Budget it presented in July 2019 after coming to power for a second term.

Here is a look at the actions that were taken on the promises made by Sitharaman in her first budget: 1. In the second phase of PMAY-G, during 2019-20 to 2021-22, 1.95 crore houses are proposed to be provided to the eligible beneficiaries ATR: Since the scheme was announced by the government in 2015, till date 91 lakh houses have been completed till the latest figures are ...