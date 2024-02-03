Sensex (    %)
                        
At Rs 200K, Centre to provide 67% more to build rural homes in plains

Budget documents also showed that for houses that will be being built in hilly and north-eastern states, the per unit allocation has now been enhanced to Rs 220,000 as against the earlier Rs 130,000

Rural consumption beats slowdown
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

The Centre will provide Rs 200,000 for each rural house built in the plains under its flagship rural housing scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G), from FY25 as against the earlier Rs 1,20,000, an increase of almost 67 per cent.

The enhanced allocation will be for the additional 20 million rural houses promised to be built over the next five years starting FY25 in addition to the almost 30 million houses already built, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget speech.

The Budget documents also showed that

Topics : Budget Union Budget rural households Centre PMAY-G PM Awas Yojana Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 12:30 AM IST

