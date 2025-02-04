Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Shipbuilding gets big push from govt eyeing global trade

Budget 2025: Shipbuilding gets big push from govt eyeing global trade

The Maritime Development Fund announced by the FM will have a corpus of Rs 25,000 cr; besides, tax breaks and easier infra credit access to shipbuilders aim to reinvigorate the shipbuilding industry

Ship, maritime
Premium

The finance minister seems to have recognised that the shipbuilding industry has the same impact as other infrastructure sectors due to higher multiplier effects on investment and turnover. | Representative Image

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For a decade, there was a standing offer by the Indian government for a Rs 4,000-crore viability support to potential shipbuilding companies. The money, however, remained on the books, un-disbursed for lack of interest.  
 
Now, the government seems keen to make this change, as evinced in the Union Budget 2025, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to take another shot at spurring shipbuilding in India.  
 
As India tries to expand the range of government capex support to sectors beyond roads, railways and telecom, the maritime sector has the potential to be a sizeable alternative and, within it, shipbuilding is expected
Topics : Budget 2025 Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon