Budget 2026-27: A blueprint for institutional maturity in India's growth
For the private sector, the real story lies in the de-risking of the Indian investment landscape
Ashok Wadhwa
Budget 2026-27 stands out less for headline stimulus and more for the structural levers it activates for the next investment cycle. By targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent while scaling public investment to a record ₹12.2 trillion, the government has demonstrated rare discipline — balancing fiscal credibility with an aggressive infrastructure mandate. This equilibrium is vital; consistent public capex into roads, railways, and defense serves to attract private capital, delivering a more potent productivity multiplier than traditional consumption-led spending.
Topics : Budget 2026 Union Budget Investment GDP growth