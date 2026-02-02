Budget 2026-27: A blueprint for institutional maturity in India's growth

Budget 2026-27 stands out less for headline stimulus and more for the structural levers it activates for the next investment cycle. By targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent while scaling public investment to a record ₹12.2 trillion, the government has demonstrated rare discipline — balancing fiscal credibility with an aggressive infrastructure mandate. This equilibrium is vital; consistent public capex into roads, railways, and defense serves to attract private capital, delivering a more potent productivity multiplier than traditional consumption-led spending.