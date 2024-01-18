Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget wish list: Telecom industry calls for junking USOF, slashing duties

A clearer definition of gross revenue, GST exemption also sought

Telecom tower
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom services providers have urged the Ministry of Finance to suspend the universal service obligation (USO) till the existing corpus is exhausted.

In their Budget recommendations, they have also pressed for an exemption from the service tax on “assignment of right to use natural resources” and the slashing of Customs duty on telecom equipment to zero.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (Coai), which represents private sector telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, called for abolishment of USOF levy. “Further, licence fee should be brought down from 3 per cent to 1 per cent at the earliest to cover

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Govt may extend scope of PLI scheme to job-creating sectors: Deloitte

Fertiliser subsidy bill likely to be within FY24 BE: Minister Mandaviya

As interim Budget nears, check differences between old and new tax regime

Budget 2024: Govt may hike housing subsidy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Topics : Budget telecom sector telecom service COAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon