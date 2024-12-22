CII calls for reforms in priority sector lending framework ahead of Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed significant reforms to India’s priority sector lending (PSL) framework and suggested the inclusion of emerging and high-growth sectors like green initiatives and digital infrastructure to make it more aligned with the country’s long-term developmental goals and evolving economic priorities.

The apex industry body has also called for the creation of a high-level committee to review PSL norms while pitching for setting up more Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to support emerging sectors.

PSL, a key policy tool mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ensures banks allocate a portion of their loans