Govt may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve Customs disputes

The Union government is considering introducing a one-time amnesty scheme in the FY26 Budget to be presented on February 1, similar to the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme for income tax, to resolve pending Customs disputes, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

“The proposed ‘Amnesty Scheme under Customs’ aims to facilitate the settlement of past dues, offering relief to the industry by reducing the burden of litigation. Under the scheme, importers may receive relief for disputes related to the Customs Act, which could include partial waiver of the duty in dispute, depending on the amount involved, as well