Govt may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve Customs disputes

Govt may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve Customs disputes

The official said around 35,000 customs cases, involving over around Rs 50,000 crore are currently pending across various courts

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

The Union government is considering introducing a one-time amnesty scheme in the FY26 Budget to be presented on February 1, similar to the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme for income tax, to resolve pending Customs disputes, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.
 
“The proposed ‘Amnesty Scheme under Customs’ aims to facilitate the settlement of past dues, offering relief to the industry by reducing the burden of litigation. Under the scheme, importers may receive relief for disputes related to the Customs Act, which could include partial waiver of the duty in dispute, depending on the amount involved, as well
