Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Modi 2.0 expenditure: Govt spend on education, health remains low

Interest payments, subsidies account for big chunk of outlays

Higher education: Struggle or promise?
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Narendra Modi government 2.0 allocated only a small portion of its expenditure to education and health. Spending on categories such as interest payments and major subsidies accounted for one-third of the total expenditure pie, while an additional 12 per cent was allocated to secure borders and maintain law and order.

Spending on health declined to below 2 per cent of the total expenditure during the past two financial years — 2022-23, or FY23 (Revised Estimates, or RE) and 2023-24, or FY24 (Budget Estimates, or BE) — compared to around 2.4 per cent in the first year of its second

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and halwa ceremony; all you need to know

Budget 2024: Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 30, ahead of budget session

Interim Budget 2024: Commerce department seeks 10% hike in Rodtep

Govt may raise dividend target to Rs 70k cr from RBI, banks, FIs in Budget

NGOs working for elderly asks govt for more inclusive measures in Budget

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 30, ahead of budget session

Topics : education health Health sector India health budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon