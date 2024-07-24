Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: R&D, spacetech fund gives deeptech startups a boost

The govt is working on National Deep Tech Start-up Policy as part of its efforts to spur innovation in India's deeptech sector. The policy attempts to address the vital barriers facing the industry

Startup
Premium

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST
The Union Budget 2024 has announced a slew of initiatives for India’s budding deeptech sector, including the establishment of a Rs 1 trillion research and development, and a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for the space economy.

These initiatives are expected to provide the much-needed funding and early-stage support to deeptech startups in the country.

Deeptech, or deep technology, refers to the startups whose business model is based on high-tech innovation in engineering, or significant scientific advances, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, etc.

Budget 2024 has announced the establishment of the Powering Innovation, Research & Development (R&D)

Also Read

DPIIT to create timelines for govt agencies for clearance of FDI proposals

Pvt sector needs to step up, match govt's efforts: Anand Mahindra

BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meet over 'discriminatory' 2024 Budget

RVNL, HAL: Is there more downside for Rail, Defence stocks post Budget?

Topics : Union Budget Budget 2024 startups in India Space startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon